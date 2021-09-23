Patriots Practice Report: Key Defender Not Present At Thursday’s Session

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Nearly every member of the 53-man Patriots roster was present during the media portion of Thursday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium.

However, safety Adrian Phillips was nowhere to be found. Phillips did practice Wednesday, and there have been no reports of potential injuries.

This note from WEEI’s Ryan Hannable might offer an explanation for Phillips’s absence:

Phillips? wife, Camille, is 37 weeks pregnant, so that could be why he?s not at practice. https://t.co/ZT0Lkw7677 — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 23, 2021

Elsewhere, linebacker Matt Judon was present for team stretches. Judon was spotted at the beginning of Wednesday’s practice but later was listed as a non-participant due to a knee injury.

Running back Damien Harris, limited Wednesday due to a finger ailment, was seen Thursday wearing white gloves — atypical for the third-year back.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and right tackle Trent Brown, both of whom missed Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, were present at Thursday’s practice. Van Noy was a full participant Wednesday, while Brown was limited due to a lingering calf injury.