Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita secured a battling 3-0 win for Liverpool over Crystal Palace.

The Reds made it three victories in the space of seven days at Anfield on Saturday, with Mane’s 100th strike for the club putting them into the lead a couple of minutes before half-time.

Several key contributions by Alisson Becker ensured the hosts remained in front as Palace pushed for an equalizer, and the sense of relief inside the ground was palpable when Salah volleyed in to make it 2-0 with 78 minutes on the clock.

The best was saved for last, though, as Keita arrowed home a stunning volley from the edge of the area to apply gloss to the final scoreline.

Jürgen Klopp’s team have now taken 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches of the season and sit top of the table.