NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have accomplished quite a bit together over the years. And on Thursday, when they opened the NFL season with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, they reached another significant milestone.

First, the pair connected on a second-quarter scoring pass that was their 99th touchdown. And in the third quarter, an 11-yard touchdown pass became No. 100 across the regular and post-seasons.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gronkowski opened up about the latest milestone.

“It’s cool,” Gronkowski said. “I didn’t even really know about it in the moment. But obviously after the game I heard about it and everything. I just listen to Coach (Tom) Moore. He said, ‘I’ll keep counting for you Rob, and you just keep catching.’ I said, ‘I like that one. I’ll just keep catching.’ That’s what I’ll do.”

The pair rank second all-time when it comes to most passing touchdown connections, second only to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who have 114.