Why Hunter Henry Was ‘Really Proud’ Of Mac Jones After Patriots Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — Count Hunter Henry among those who came away impressed by Mac Jones’ first start in a New England Patriots uniform.

Henry lauded the rookie quarterback Wednesday, saying the rookie quarterback “did a great job” in New England’s 17-16 loss to a Miami Dolphins team that pressured him throughout.

“I was really proud of him and how he handled it,” the Patriots tight end said.” He had a lot of poise and obviously delivered the ball really well, sat in there in the pocket even when the pocket was coming down. He made some big-time throws that sometimes a lot of other guys aren’t going to make, just standing in the pocket and taking hits and different things like that.

“That shows a lot to us, as guys — a guy that’s going to stand in there no matter what and deliver the ball. It was big to see. So he’s only going to continue to get better the more game reps and the more practice reps and all the reps that we take.”

The Dolphins sacked Jones just once — on his first career dropback — but hit him nine times. Jones completed passes on six of those plays, with four resulting in a first down or touchdown.

“He did a tremendous job out there,” Henry said. “They threw some different things that we hadn’t seen early on in the game that we had to adjust to, so that kind of came with it a little bit, and I feel like we adjusted well. Mac handled it really well, and I felt like as an offense, we handled it pretty well for seeing different looks.”

Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers in the loss. Though he relied mostly on shorter throws — his average intended air yards in Week 1 ranked 26th in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats — he delivered impressive downfield completions to Nelson Agholor (for 21 and 25 yards) and James White (for 26 yards). He also had a 33-yard pickup to Kendrick Bourne — while scrambling to his right and being hit from behind — wiped out by a holding call.