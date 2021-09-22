Patriots Weapons Report: How Have Pats’ Skill Players Performed So Far?

NESN Logo Sign In

If you followed preseason coverage of the New England Patriots, you surely heard all about the improvements they made to their lackluster offense this past spring.

They spent big on the two best tight ends on the market (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith). They added two new veteran receivers (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne) to complement 2020 standouts Jakobi Meyers. They filled out their backfield with fourth-round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson. And, of course, they added their quarterback of the future and the present, Mac Jones.

Jones’ promising performance has been heavily scrutinized during the Patriots’ 1-1 start to the 2021 season. But how have his new and returning weapons fared? Here’s a breakdown of what each New England skill player has brought to the table thus far:

RUNNING BACKS

Damien Harris

64 offensive snaps (48.1 percent)

39 carries, 162 yards (4.2 per carry), one touchdown

Four targets, three catches, 19 yards

One fumble (lost)

74.4 Pro Football Focus grade (10th among RBs)

Had Harris not fumbled inside the Miami Dolphins’ 10-yard line in Week 1, the Patriots likely would be 2-0. But other than that calamitous error, he’s run well this season. His 26-yard touchdown romp against the New York Jets — which featured no fewer than seven broken tackles — will be a Play of the Year candidate. Only All-Pro Derrick Henry has generated more yards after contact than Harris has through two games, per PFF.

James White

57 offensive snaps (42.9 percent)

Nine carries, 32 yards (3.6 per carry), one touchdown

13 targets, 12 catches, 94 yards

77.4 PFF grade (T-sixth)

White has been arguably the Patriots’ best offensive player thus far, bouncing back strongly after a difficult 2020 campaign. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards, ran for a touchdown in Week 2 and has been a vital resource for Jones as the rookie QB acclimates to the NFL.