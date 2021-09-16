NHL Announces National TV Broadcast Schedule For Bruins In 2021-22

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins fans who happen to be outside of New England will have plenty of chances to watch their team play.

The NHL on Thursday announced the national television schedule for Bruins games in the 2021-22 regular season. Starting with the Oct. 20 B’s versus Philadelphia Flyers matchup, Boston will feature 13 times on national broadcasts on either ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC or TNT. NESN networks, of course, will again be the home of Bruins games that aren’t broadcast or streamed nationally.

Here is the full schedule (all times ET), per the Bruins:

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22 at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov, 26 vs. New York Rangers, ESPN+/Hulu, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 vs. Minnesota Wild, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Montreal Canadiens, TNT, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Flyers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 vs. Washington Capitals, ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 at Minnesota Wild, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 at Washington Capitals, TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19 at St. Louis Blues, ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 vs. Rangers, ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m.