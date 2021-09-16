NESN Logo Sign In

It might be fair to worry about Trent Brown.

The Patriots star tackle left early in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a right calf injury. Brown did not return, and the subsequent struggles of the offensive line factored heavily into New England’s disappointing loss.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early this week that Brown is “day-to-day” ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The monstrous right tackle was not present for Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

And don’t be surprised if the Patriots are particularly cautious with Brown, who missed 16 games the last two seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, partly due to issues in both calves.

Check out this report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

“No Trent Brown or Kyle Van Noy again for a 2nd straight day,” he tweeted. “My understanding was Brown’s injury, while (considered) day-to-day, isn’t minor when you consider the big picture. He had issues with his calves in Oakland/Vegas. So discretion might be the better part of valor here.”

Brown missing extended time would be a significant development for the Patriots, despite their seemingly strong depth on the offensive line.