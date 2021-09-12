Nick Pivetta ‘Pretty Impressive’ In Red Sox Start After Time On COVID IL

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta returned from the COVID-19 related injured list in time to start for the Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and manager Alex Cora liked what he saw.

Pivetta lasted 5 1/3 innings with no earned runs, five strikeouts and three hits in Boston’s 2-1 loss.

“Really good,” Cora said after the White Sox walked it off against Boston on Sunday. “Good fastball, good breaking ball. The tempo was amazing. He gave us more than enough. He was in command. He was in command of every one of his pitches. That was pretty impressive.”

Not only did Pivetta make his first start since landing on the COVID IL last week, but he slotted in for none other than ace Chris Sale. Sale was meant to make the start in the rubber game at Guaranteed Rate Field but that was derailed by his own positive test for the virus on Thursday.

The Red Sox also had to scramble to fill Pivetta’s roster spot, since he was supposed to throw Saturday but wasn’t activated yet. Rookie Connor Seabold made his first major league start instead.

All things considered, a win and a pair of close losses to one of the best teams in baseball isn’t anything to roll an eye at.