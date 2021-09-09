NFL Rumors: T.J. Watt, Steelers Agree To Record-Breaking Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

T.J. Watt and the Steelers reportedly worked out their contract issues.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources, that Pittsburgh and the pass-rusher agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $112 million.

When you do the math, that comes out to $28.003 million per year. And Rapoport also noted that $80 million of that will be guaranteed, making Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The 26-year-old Watt is entering his fifth season with the Steelers. He had a career-high 15 sacks in 2020, with 23 tackles for loss, and was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, per ESPN, called Watt “arguably the best football player” in the league right now and said Pittsburgh should pay Watt “whatever he wants,” sending a strong message to the organization to sign him.

Well, it appears that message was received loud and clear.