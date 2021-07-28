Patriots’ Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry Aiming To Start ‘Boston TE Party’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Get the T-shirts ready. Start warming up the printing press. Jonnu Smith already has a catchy nickname for his newly formed tandem with fellow New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

“Boston TE Party, baby,” a smiling Smith said Wednesday after New England’s first training camp practice. “Boston TE Party. Let’s bring it back.”

The Patriots are hoping for fireworks from their two big-ticket offseason additions after fielding arguably the NFL’s weakest tight end group in each of the last two seasons.

In 2020, New England’s trio of Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene combined for just 18 catches (32nd in the NFL), 254 yards (31st) and one touchdown (tied for 32nd). Henry alone surpassed those totals by Week 5. Smith was there by Week 8.

Considered top-10 players at their position and the two best tight ends available in free agency, Smith and Henry both signed contracts with the Patriots that will pay them $12.5 million per season. (Only Travis Kelce and George Kittle have higher average annual contract values among tight ends.)

With them aboard, New England is expected to return to the double-tight end offense it ran to great effect in the early 2010s (with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez) and in 2016 (with Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett). The Patriots utilized fewer two-tight end sets than any other NFL team last season, running just 22 plays (and a mere eight passing plays) out of 12 personnel.

“This offense is built for tight ends,” said Henry, who agreed to his three-year, $37.5 million deal one day after the Patriots locked up Smith for four years and $50 million. “Obviously, they have had a lot of success with two tight ends. We’re completely different players from the guys in the past.