Red Sox Notes: Pitching Staff Versatility Is ‘Huge Advantage’ For Boston

Manager Alex Cora insinuated earlier in the week that they would be getting creative with the use of the pitching staff.

That included using starters out of the bullpen, which is what happened on Saturday as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 9-3.

With starter Nick Pivetta going 3 2/3 innings and giving up three runs, manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen early. Reliever Darwinzon Hernandez gave up a hit and a walk to get Boston in a less-than-ideal situation, and the team turned to Tanner Houck for extended relief.

“Coming out with runners on is not what I’ve done in awhile, I think last time I did that was in ’19, whenever I first went to the bullpen for a little stint, so having that today was a different experience,” Houck said after the game. “But it’s still 60 feet, 6 inches. It’s about going out there and just putting the team in the best spot to win.”

That he did.

Houck went 2 2/3, giving up just one hit. He, Hernandez, Hansel Robles and Garrett Richards combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings with just two hits and two walks, totaling eight strikeouts between the four relievers.

“When we have to be aggressive, we’re gonna be aggressive, and today we needed to be aggressive,” Cora said after the game.