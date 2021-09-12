Sunday Slips: Sportsbooks Rooting For Dolphins Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s nothing quite like the chaos of an NFL Sunday.

Bettors flock into casinos around the United States or log in to their mobile betting apps to scratch that last minute itch before the games kick off at 1 p.m. ET. And bookmakers do their best to balance money and liability behind the counter.

This is the place for big bets, notable line moves and late-breaking injury news.

Here are the “Sunday Slips” for Week 1 of the NFL:

–The New England Patriots have become one of the most popular sides in Week 1. Offshore sportsbooks opened New England at -1.5 back in May and most American shops opened the Pats -2 shortly after. Those numbers are long gone as Bill Belichick and Co. are now 3.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks.

“It’s not often that you see a team with a rookie quarterback laying 3.5 in the season opener,” one professional bettor told NESN. “That’s very rare. Sharps got to that one early last week to move it to 3 and the money hasn’t stopped. It’s wise guy and public money. Usually, there’s that resistance on the (underdog) at +3.5, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

The Patriots-Dolphins game is the most wagered game at BetMGM and New England has received the highest percentage of betting tickets on the entire board. Multiple bookmakers have made it very clear that they’re rooting for the dog.