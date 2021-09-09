Bruins Defenseman Brandon Carlo Gushes Over Newborn Daughter

NESN Logo Sign In

Have an offseason, Brandon Carlo!

The Bruins defenseman has been busy this summer, first signing a six-year extension with Boston in July, then welcoming his first child into the world.

At the Bruins Foundation’s annual golf tournament Wednesday, Carlo shared with reporters some details about being a new dad and the new perspective it’s given him.

“Crazy, the sleep hasn’t been going great, but other than that it’s been fantastic,” Carlo said, via a team video. “What an amazing blessing it is to be a first time dad. Man, I can’t even explain how full my heart is and I feel like that’s a great thing going into the season; it just kind of gives you a different perspective on gratitude and the situation of life. So I think it’ll really ground me in a lot of ways and help me in life and as a hockey player.”

Carlo proposed to his fiancée, Mayson Corbet, last September. Now, their family has gotten one person bigger, with a daughter they named Wren.

“So, Mayson, my partner in crime, she kind of had a list in her phone of names that she’s had for a long time, anticipating that — we’ve always known that we wanted to be parents,” Carlo explained, grinning from ear to ear. “And this one kind of came about in a way like that, she just heard it through some sort of form of social media or word of mouth, I don’t even remember. And for the past couple months we got that name and we’ve been calling her it just kind of stuck and we loved it. In the hospital, come to find out, it’s a type of bird. A little bird, so I thought that was pretty cute. It’s a great name and we love it.”

Congratulations to the Carlos, as we welcome the newest Bruins fan to the world.

Carlo wasn’t the only Bruins player to experience a huge life event this summer. Chris Wagner was just married on Cape Cod, one week after Connor Clifton tied the not. Charlie Coyle opted to propose to his girlfriend in Nantucket in August, following the lead of Taylor Hall who popped the question there in June.

That’s a lot of babies and weddings.