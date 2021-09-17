Weekend Football Picks: Jaguars Getting Too Many Points Against Denver

Expect the Fighting Irish to play their first complete game of the season against Purdue. This is also the first spot where Notre Dame will have a full week of rest or won’t have to travel. And you already know I’m high on Toledo this season, so I don’t dog the Irish too much for last weekend’s performance against a very solid Rockets team. The Boilermakers are without starting tailback Zander Horvath, which puts a lot of pressure on QB Jack Plummer in Purdue’s first real test of the season.

Northern Illinois at Michigan (-27.5, O/U 54.5)

Under 54.5 points

Michigan’s outstanding defense should make quick work against an overmatched Northern Illinois squad that won’t be able to run the ball with much success. This is a semi-sandwich spot for the Wolverines after beating Washington and having a much better Rutgers team on deck. NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi has seen Michigan quite a bit from his Michigan State days, but he doesn’t have the offensive line or the weapons to make things interesting in Ann Arbor. This one has 34-13 written all over it.

Tulsa at Ohio State (-24.5, O/U 61)

Over 61 points

The Buckeyes are dangerous coming off a loss and head coach Ryan Day is no stranger to running up the score when need be. Ohio State could easily score 50 points with all the weapons it has on the offensive side of the ball and given the circumstances, they’ve got something to prove after last weekend’s embarrassing loss to a very good Oregon team. I figure Tulsa needs to score 14 or 17 points on Saturday and that will be enough to get me “Over” 61.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, O/U 55)

Cowboys +3.5

This number opened Chargers -2.5 and it was immediately bet to -3. The line has since crossed through the “3” after a crushing foot injury to Dallas defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. Thing is, I’m on the Cowboys because of their explosive offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott looked incredible against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on opening night and I love that Dallas gets three extra days to prepare. Zeke Elliott should also get more carries and touches to negate the Chargers pass rush. There won’t be many stops in this game and I’ll take the 3.5 points.

Good luck.