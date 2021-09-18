Liverpool Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool hopes to extend its ongoing dominance of Crystal Palace into a new campaign.

The Reds and Eagles will meet Saturday at Anfield in the Premier League. Liverpool is tied on points for the Premier League lead with 10 after four games. Crystal Palace is in 11th place with five points from four games.

Liverpool has won its last eight Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, dating back to April 2017, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Crystal Palace in the United States:

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Streams: Peacock