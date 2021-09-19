Why Bettors Should Feel Confident Taking Favored Patriots Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Patriots’ shaky Week 1 performance, NFL bettors might be hesitant to roll with New England on Sunday afternoon.

Those feelings are understandable, but history suggests the Patriots will cruise to victory over the division rival Jets in the Meadowlands.

As DraftKings pointed out a few hours before the AFC East foes kick off at MetLife Stadium, the Patriots only have suffered two season-opening losses in the Bill Belichick era. Both of those Week 1 defeats were followed by convincing New England wins that had a margin of victory of at least 16 points.

The Patriots, who fell 17-16 to the Miami Dolphins last weekend as a 3-point home favorite, are 6-point road favorites against Zach Wilson and the Jets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Between Belichick’s ability to pioneer bounce backs and his long run of success against rookie signal-callers, perhaps there shouldn’t be any reservations about taking the Patriots against the spread in Week 2.