The former Patriot broke up an excellent pass from Jones intended for Meyers, who was deep in Dolphins territory. If New England goes on to score any points that drive, especially a touchdown, we’re talking about a totally different game. Instead, they punted.

(You can click here to watch the play.)

2nd-and-seven, Patriots at MIA 7 (2:35): We easily could’ve listed the bogus third-down roughing-the-passer penalty on Elandon Roberts, as the Patriots would have settled for a field goal without it.

However, the Patriots got a new set of downs, and Jones wound up connecting with Agholor to give New England a 10-7 lead. It was the first touchdown pass of Jones’s NFL career.

1st-and-10, Dolphins at NE 25 (2:30): Just a brutal play for the Patriots, but a huge one for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa started the final drive of the first half by finding rookie Jaylen Waddle for 36 yards. Miami didn’t go much further, but the eventual field goal allowed them to enter the locker room tied and set to receive the ball to start the second half.

These rare defensive breakdowns absolutely killed the Patriots. As for Jalen Mills, the coverage was fine.

These plays from Josh Uche and Mills were huge in preventing Miami from potentially scoring a touchdown:

THIRD QUARTER

3rd-and-eight, Dolphins at own 27 (14:17): One of the biggest plays of the game.

The Patriots would have been feeling great about themselves had they forced a punt on the first series of the second half. Instead, Tagovailoa converted on third down with a 30-yard pass to DeVante Parker, who made an incredible catch.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson blamed himself for the play during the postgame.

(You can click here to watch the play.)

The Dolphins eventually finished off the drive with this TD reception from Waddle, who gave Miami a six-point advantage (seven after the extra point):

3rd-and-11, Patriots at own 29 (5:55): Arguably the best pass of the day from Jones.

The rookie connected with veteran James White for 26 yards, giving New England the ball in Miami territory. Honestly, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but this looked a lot like plays we used to see from white and Tom Brady.

The drive ultimately ended in a field goal, which was disappointing, but points are points, and the Patriots wouldn’t have gotten any without this play:

3rd-and-13, Dolphins at own 22 (2:05): Perhaps not a “turning point,” but the play of Adrian Phillips on this series needs to be highlighted.

The Patriots safety recorded two tackles for losses, the second of which forced the Dolphins to punt the ball back to the Patriots.

(You can click here to watch it.)

FOURTH QUARTER

1st-and-10, Patriots at MIA 42 (13:18): This nifty 10-yard completion from Jones to Smith was key in New England eventually kicking a field goal to pull within one point. We expect to see more plays like this from Jones and Smith as the season progresses.

Unfortunately, Smith stepped out of bounds at the 32-yard line, preventing an even bigger play.

(You can click here to watch it.)

3rd-and-seven, Dolphins at own 43 (8:17): An awful play from Tagovailoa, who went scrambling for his life and threw up an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Patriots corner Jonathan Jones.

The play gave the Patriots the ball at midfield, setting them up for a potential game-winning drive.

1st-and-10, Patriots at MIA 11 (3:35): The play of the game.

Damien Harris, who finished with 100 rushing yards, coughed up the ball at the nine-yard line. The Patriots in all likelihood would have scored a field goal, if not more, forcing Tagovailoa to turn in a game-winning drive with roughly two minutes on the clock.

Just a disaster for New England, and a great play from Miami star corner Xavien Howard.

Huge takeaway by the @MiamiDolphins defense.



Miami takes over up one with 3:31 to go. #FinsUp



?: #MIAvsNE on CBS

?: NFL app pic.twitter.com/o3BdlvXGYz — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021

The Dolphins eventually ran out the clock, leaving Gillette Stadium with a hard-fought win. They’ll host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, while the Patriots will visit the New York Jets.

If you want, you can click here to watch the full Dolphins-Patriots game highlights.