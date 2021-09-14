Why Patriots’ Switch To Mac Jones Will Be ‘Good Thing’ For James White

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears is expecting a resurgent 2021 season from James White.

Fears chalked up White’s uncharacteristically quiet 2020 campaign — his 49 catches and 3.5 yards-per-carry average were his lowest marks since 2015 — to the offensive structure around him. He believes the Patriots’ change at quarterback from Cam Newton to Mac Jones will benefit the veteran pass-catching back.

“I never thought he dropped off,” Fears said Tuesday in a video conference. “I think last year, we couldn’t take advantage of him. New scheme. Young. The way we were doing things. New quarterback. This guy (Jones) has the chance to take advantage of James. It’ll be a good thing for James. Utilize the things that he does well.”

The White-Jones connection got off to a promising start Sunday. The rookie QB went 6-for-7 for 49 yards when targeting White during New England’s 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, including a beautiful over-the-shoulder ball that went for 26 on third-and-11.

White caught more than four passes in just one of his final 11 games last season.

“He blocked well, he ran the ball as hard as he could, took a hell of a lot of hits in the game, and he made some plays in the passing game,” Fears said. “That’s James White. He looks good. He’s had a great camp, and it showed in the first game.”