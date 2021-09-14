Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie’s Rough Debut?

NESN Logo Sign In

Rhamondre Stevenson’s rookie preseason was highly impressive. His regular-season debut was anything but.

The New England Patriots’ first-year running back committed two glaring errors during Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins — a performance that could land him a spot on the inactive list for Week 2.

On the second touch of his NFL career, Stevenson lost a fumble — and didn’t make much of an effort to recover it, much to the chagrin of position coach Ivan Fears. That play landed the fourth-round draft pick on the bench for multiple series.

A minor facial injury to lead back Damien Harris thrust Stevenson back onto the field late in the second quarter. A breakdown in pass protection immediately followed, with blitzing linebacker Elandon Roberts running straight through Stevenson to land a low hit on quarterback Mac Jones.

Shortly thereafter, Stevenson’s afternoon was over. He played a total of five snaps on offense and none on special teams.

Fears criticized Stevenson’s lackluster ball security during a Tuesday afternoon video conference.

“You’ve got to understand how important that ball is,” the Patriots’ longtime running backs coach said. “I hope he learns from Damien (who also lost a fumble) on the situation, how devastating it is when you give up the ball. That’s got to become (priority) No. 1. He’s got to learn that no matter when the ball comes out, even though you may think you were down, the evidence doesn’t always back you. So you’ve got to hand the ball to the official, is what you’ve got to do.