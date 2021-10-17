Bruce Cassidy Makes Self-Deprecating Joke About His TD Garden Ovation

NESN Logo Sign In

Saturday marked the season opener for the Boston Bruins, and since it was a home game, there was an introduction of the team to the TD Garden crowd.

While the likes of Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy got appropriately large ovations, head coach Bruce Cassidy also got a particularly thunderous round of applause.

That’s not to say he didn’t deserve it, but it is not exactly commonplace for a head coach, who also is introduced at a different time than the players, to get such a raucous reception.

That prompted Cassidy to loft a little jab at himself after the game.

“I only had three tickets for my family, so I don’t know (why it was so loud),” he cracked. “Something I said? I don’t know. That’s great, I appreciate that, thank you.”

He wasn’t alone in being struck by the home crowd. Jeremy Swayman and Jake DeBrusk were among those to point out how electric the building was for their 3-1 season-opening win over the Dallas Stars.

And after playing in empty buildings periodically last season, such receptions and support undoubtedly are not being taken for granted.