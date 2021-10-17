Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Pots Winner In Opener Victory Vs. Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are off and running.

The B’s began their season Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. Brad Marchand scored in the first period for Boston, with Jake DeBrusk providing the winner in the third and Marchand later adding an empty-netter. Luke Glendening had Dallas’ lone tally.

Here’s how it all went down.

WHERE THE ICE TILTED

The Bruins never struggled with jump, but it was the specific jolt of energy from the third line early in the third period that defined the game for myriad reasons. It was that shift when DeBrusk used his straight-ahead speed to keep Roope Hintz from cleanly playing the puck in his defensive zone. That allowed for Erik Haula to gain possession and throw a puck to a charging Nick Foligno. He poked it, and DeBrusk was there to clean it up.

Momentum had been building thanks to an impressive shift in both the offensive and defensive zone from Tomas Nosek. The DeBrusk goal, which put Boston up 2-1 and proved to be the winner, put the Bruins in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.

THREE STARS

— DeBrusk. He is in dire need of a bounce-back this season, and his game-winning goal put him in the right direction.

— Marchand. He bookended the scoring for the Bruins with a penalty shot and empty-netter.

— Jeremy Swayman. He picked up where he left off last season, turning away 24 shots in the victory.