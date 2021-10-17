Why J.D. Martinez Feels This Red Sox Lineup Is Most Complete

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, there’s no one who wants to have to face the Boston Red Sox offense.

After dropping Game 1 in a disappointing performance against the Houston Astros, they bounced back in a big way, with a nine-run performance that resulted in two grand slams to tie the American League Championship Series at 1-1.

“It’s fun,” J.D. Martinez said postgame after accounting for that first grand slam. “It’s the matchup. This whole series, that’s the matchup is they got the same kind of team. When you look at it on paper, they have an unbelievable lineup, and we feel like we do too.”

Martinez has had a hand in that.

Since missing a few games with a sprained ankle, he returned in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the designated hitter being worried about his power on a sore plant foot, he was moved to sixth in the lineup.

It’s worked quite well for them.

“Yeah. I mean, you have guys hitting in the top of the order and the guys hitting at the bottom of the order,” Martinez said. “It’s a deadly lineup because you know the guys in between are going to pretty much do what they do. So Kiké (Hernández) to be playing the way he is playing and even Dugie (Alex Verdugo) hitting the ball the way he is hitting the ball, I mean, it’s just a potent lineup, one through eight, one through nine, you know?”