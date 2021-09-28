Bruins Goalie Outlook: Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman To Handle Duties

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Boston Bruins goalie tandem won’t include Tuukka Rask.

Rask underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum in the offseason and is an unrestricted free agent. He’s made it clear he only wants to play for the Bruins, while general manager Don Sweeney has said the door is open for a return.

While the future of Rask is unknown, what we do know is that Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark will handle the duties between the pipes. Ullmark signed a four-year deal with Boston in the offseason and provides a veteran presence for the 23-year-old Swayman, who appeared in 10 NHL games for the B’s last year.

It’s unclear just who will get the start Oct. 16 when the Bruins open their season at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars, let’s take a look at the duo.

LINUS ULLMARK

Ullmark spent the first six seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres. He impressively amassed a winning record of 50-47-13 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. One thing worth noting about Ullmark is that he’s never started in more than 35 games in a season. He twice started a career-high 34 during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. The workload in Boston has the potential to be more than that in a regular 82-game season, even with platooning with Swayman.

The term and money given to Ullmark in the offseason show the Bruins have confidence in him to help lead Boston to a successful season. But there still are a lot of what-ifs. Ullmark could benefit from being on a team that consistently makes the playoffs and just getting out of Buffalo — especially with all the drama surrounding Jack Eichel and his neck injury.

So maybe Ullmark will thrive in a new environment. The stakes are high and there certainly will be a lot of pressure on Ullmark. Bruins fans haven’t had to worry about the goalie position for the last decade. And while there’s reason for optimism, the relative uncertainty justifies cautious optimism.