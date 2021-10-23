Bruins Notes: Debut An ‘Out Of Body Experience’ For Linus Ullmark

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark was a man on a mission Friday night.

The new Bruins goaltender took the ice for his first regular season action as a member of the Black-and-Gold on Friday night. He left it all on the ice, stopping 34 shots in Boston’s 4-1 win over the previously undefeated Buffalo Sabres.

Friday night was a completely new beast for Ullmark. The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his career between the pipes for the Sabres before signing a four-year deal this offseason with the Bruins, so the clash held more significance.

“I wasn’t really thinking, it was more like an out-of-body experience it felt like in warmups and in the first (period),” Ullmark said after the game, via team-provided audio. Anthems as well but then kind of settled in right as the puck dropped. It was enjoyable. It felt familiar, you know, just being on the other side this time.”

Amid the excitement, Ullmark still was quick to give credit to those in front of him.

“It’s definitely going to be one of those life-long memories, for sure. It was very special,” Ullmark said.

“I had a couple of lucky bounces as well but that’s the game of hockey,” he continued. “Sometimes you have them with you, sometimes you don’t and today was one of those days where I had them with me and the guys did a terrific job of putting the puck in the net at the other end.”