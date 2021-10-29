Bruins Struggle On Both Sides Of Puck, Shutout In Loss Vs. Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are having a tough go as of late.

The Black and Gold played in the second half of a back-to-back stretch Thursday and came up short. Boston faced off with the Carolina Hurricanes, who defeated them 3-0.

Brad Marchand has had a hot start to the season and was singled out as the player to watch prior to the game. Unfortunately for the left-winger, he also went point-less for a second-straight game. Frederik Andersen was also singled as a player to watch as the netminder is now 6-0-0 on the season.

