Celtics’ Effort Level A Major Problem? Brad Stevens Shares Outlook

The Celtics are off to a slow start, dropping three of their first five games. And while it’s obviously too early to sound any alarms, Boston’s effort level has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka even acknowledged after Wednesday night’s 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards at TD Garden that he noticed a lack of “intensity and focus” in the team’s shootaround, leaving him with a sense the Celtics would “get their (expletive) kicked” that night.

So, how does Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens — Boston’s head coach for eight seasons (2013-21) — feel about the inconsistent energy?

“We don’t have so much talent that we can’t play well,” Stevens said Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “We have to be way more dialed in possession to possession than we have.”

“I’m not going to overreact to a five-game sample, but there are some things that are concerning if we don’t start playing possession to possession,” he added. “That’s the bottom line. You’re good if you play good. It’s not about what your reputation is. It’s not about what people say about you. You’re good if you play good, and that goes for the whole team. That goes for everybody that put the team together, everybody that coaches the team, everybody that plays the game, and you share results and then you improve from there.”

The Celtics in the not-too-distant past had a reputation for overachieving. They weren’t the most-talented team in the NBA, but they reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of four seasons between 2016 and 2020 — with Stevens at the helm — largely because of their compete level. Boston often outworked its opponent.

Now, one could argue the Celtics have become underachievers. Which isn’t to say their 2021-22 season is doomed, or that their issues are entirely rooted in a lack of effort. It’s just the reality Boston finds itself in while trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw the franchise finish with a .500 regular-season record (36-36) before getting bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs.