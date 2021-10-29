Bruins Enjoy Halloween Weekend With Snow White-Themed Costumes

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Halloween weekend and the Boston Bruins are getting into the holiday spirit.

Some members of the Black and Gold dressed up as members from the Disney movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” on their off day prior to their next two games at TD Garden.

And what better way to enjoy your day off than getting together with your teammates and recreating an iconic kids movie?

Check it out below:

Jeremy Swayman as Snow White may be the best one out of the group, but we must say everyone pulled off their look.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday when they take on the Florida Panthers.