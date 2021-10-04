Check Out This Photo Of Tom Brady, Mac Jones Embracing At Midfield

NESN Logo Sign In

The past and the future of Patriots football collided Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off Mac Jones and a determined New England squad amid rainy conditions in Foxboro, Mass. Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards and zero touchdowns in the win, while Jones converted on 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, a pair of scores and an interception.

The 44-year-old future Hall of Famer and the 23-year-old Patriots rookie embraced at midfield after the final whistle. The Patriots’ official Twitter account tweeted a photo of the cool moment.

Take a look:

Jones later offered some insight into what Brady told him.

The Patriots will carry a 1-3 record into their Week 5 road matchup with the Houston Texans, while the 3-1 Bucs will host the Miami Dolphins.