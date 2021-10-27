Bruins Focus: Preview, Odds For Boston’s Game Vs. Panthers The Bruins have a busy week ahead of them by Lauren Campbell 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins look to continue their strong play Wednesday against one of the NHL’s remaining undefeated teams in the Florida Panthers.

The two teams are fresh off wins and will meet for the first time this season at FLA Live Center. Boston spoiled San Jose’s perfect start over the weekend and looks to do the same to the Panthers.

It will be no easy task for the Bruins, but if Linus Ullmark can have another strong start, the B’s may be in good shape.

Here’s a look at Boston’s week ahead:

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 28 at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Now, let’s examine Wednesday’s Bruins-Panthers matchup.

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins ended the Sharks’ perfect start to the 2021-22 NHL season with a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon and look to make it three straight wins Wednesday against a 6-0-0 Panthers team. Florida is tied for fourth in the league averaging 4.50 goals per game, while the Bruins are 10th with 3.50, so it’s no surprise DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bruins as 1.5-goal underdogs for the game.

The B’s top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand continued to put up points, combining for six in Saturday’s win. Boston will be without Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh due to injuries, but the Bruins have been getting contributions throughout their lineup in Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, Connor Clifton and Oskar Steen, who just was recalled from Providence over the weekend. They’ll need to continue that production if they want to end the Panthers’ perfect start.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Twelve (!) Panthers amassed points in their win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, including Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour, who each had two assists. DraftKings has Bennett pegged at +260 to score at any point during Wednesday’s game, so they expect him to keep up his production on the scoresheet. Aleksander Barkov, who also had a helper against Arizona, has the Panthers’ best odds to score at +150. Jonathan Huberdeau (+210) has three goals in his last two games, so the Bruins blue line will want to pay close attention to him.

Odds

DraftKings has the over/under goal total set at 5.5, which is a bet worth taking given the fact Florida has put up four or five goals in its six games this season. But if you’d feel safer taking the +130 on Pastrnak scoring Wednesday, we wouldn’t blame you.