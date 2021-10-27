The Carolina Panthers have been floated as a potential destination for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s been the subject of increased trade rumors over the past week.
But it sounds like the chances of Watson landing in Carolina are dwindling.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Panthers are not expected to pursue Watson at this time.
Rapoport added that Watson only has waived his no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins thus far.
This comes in wake of the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reporting Tuesday, per sources, that the Texans and Dolphins had agreed to trade compensation on a deal involving Watson. A trade has yet to be finalized, though, as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly wants Watson’s legal situation resolved before pulling the trigger on a deal. Therefore, the door remains open for another team to swoop in.
It doesn’t appear Carolina will be that team, despite speculation to the contrary. While Panthers owner David Tepper could change course, especially if the asking price for Watson drops amid his ongoing legal issues, it looks like for now that Carolina will stick quarterback Sam Darnold, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets.
Darnold started strong this season but since has faltered, culminating with him being benched in favor of P.J. Walker during Carolina’s Week 7 loss to the New York Giants. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule already indicated that Darnold will be the team’s starting QB in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, although Watson obviously would represent a huge upgrade moving forward, provided he’s able to take the field.
Watson currently is facing allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct in 22 active lawsuits. The 26-year-old has yet to be active for a game this season after requesting a trade out of Houston over the offseason.
Rapoport added Wednesday that it’s possible the Panthers revisit a potential pursuit of Watson over the offseason if the three-time Pro Bowl selection isn’t dealt before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. Teams presumably would have a clearer outlook of Watson’s future by then.