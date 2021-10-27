NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers have been floated as a potential destination for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s been the subject of increased trade rumors over the past week.

But it sounds like the chances of Watson landing in Carolina are dwindling.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Panthers are not expected to pursue Watson at this time.

Rapoport added that Watson only has waived his no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins thus far.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

This comes in wake of the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reporting Tuesday, per sources, that the Texans and Dolphins had agreed to trade compensation on a deal involving Watson. A trade has yet to be finalized, though, as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly wants Watson’s legal situation resolved before pulling the trigger on a deal. Therefore, the door remains open for another team to swoop in.

It doesn’t appear Carolina will be that team, despite speculation to the contrary. While Panthers owner David Tepper could change course, especially if the asking price for Watson drops amid his ongoing legal issues, it looks like for now that Carolina will stick quarterback Sam Darnold, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets.