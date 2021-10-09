Five Big Questions Facing Patriots In Week 5 Matchup Vs. Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Here are five big questions facing the New England Patriots as they head to Houston this Sunday to take on the Texans:

1. What will the offensive line look like?

We know the Patriots will be without at least two O-line starters, as right tackle Trent Brown and right guard Shaq Mason both have been ruled out with injuries. They could be missing as many as four, with left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu both still stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Neither practiced this week, and it’s unclear whether either will be cleared in time for Sunday.

Regardless, New England will be fielding a makeshift starting five around center David Andrews. Expect to see some combination of Ted Karras (guard), Justin Herron (tackle), Yasir Durant (tackle/guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), James Ferentz (guard) and/or Alex Redmond (guard) filling out the vacant spots. Ferentz and Redmond are on the practice squad but could be elevated to the gameday roster. Cajuste has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.

This, obviously, is bad news for a position group that already was performing well below expectations this season. The Patriots have allowed nine or more quarterback hits in each of their three losses and have struggled to run the ball effectively, ranking 29th in yards per carry and 24th in Football Outsiders’ rush offense DVOA.

And that was without one starter (Brown, who hasn’t played since the opening series of Week 1). Without four, things could get ugly, even against a Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories.

2. Will Jamie Collins play?

And what will his role be if he does? Collins signed with the Patriots on Wednesday to begin his third stint in New England. The Patriots hope the athletic 31-year-old (32 later this month) can provide valuable depth to a linebacking group that’s lacked explosiveness and has been beaten down by injuries this season. (Ja’Whaun Bentley, Kyle Van Noy and Josh Uche all have missed games.)

Asked Friday whether Collins will play against Houston, head coach Bill Belichick replied: “We’ll see.”