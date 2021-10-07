Patriots Veteran Has Simple Message For Young Backs After Fumbles

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson received some “big-brotherly advice” from veteran position mate Brandon Bolden after both struggled with ball security early this season.

Bolden, the elder statesman of the New England Patriots’ running back room, said he’s delivered pep talks to Stevenson and Taylor, who are in their first and second NFL seasons, respectively.

Stevenson lost a fumble in the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor did the same against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. New England went on to lose both games.

Bolden’s message to the young duo?

“Blank happens,” the 31-year-old said Wednesday. “This is a long season. This is not going to be your last year because of this one time you made a mistake. Keep your head up and just remember everything that you’ve been taught and everything the coaches have been teaching you. Head up. Let this one hurt. Remember how it hurt. Put your head down and get to work again. Everything will work out on its own.”

This has been a rough opening month for Stevenson and Taylor, both of whom excelled in the preseason.

Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has not played since coughing up the ball and blowing a blitz pickup in Week 1, sitting out the last three games as a healthy scratch. Taylor played in each of those three games but has been ineffective, rushing four times for 5 yards and catching two passes for 3 yards in 19 total offensive snaps.