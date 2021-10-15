How Red Sox Prospects Fared On Day 1 Of Arizona Fall League

NESN Logo Sign In

The Arizona Fall League opened play Wednesday, and a pair of high-profile Red Sox prospects were on hand as the Scottsdale Scorpions began their season against the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Triston Casas hit clean-up and played first base for the Scorpions, who fell 4-3 to the team made up of prospects from the Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Scorpions — consisting of Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays prospects in addition to Red Sox — evened up the score in the second inning when Casas rocked a solo home run in his first at-bat of the season.

Casas, Boston’s No. 2 prospect, finished the day 2-for-4.

On the other side of the ball, Connor Seabold — who made his major league debut during Boston’s COVID-19 outbreak this summer — was credited with a loss on the mound. He lasted 2 1/3 innings was charged with three of four runs on three walks, three strikeouts and three hits.

Also representing the Red Sox are pitchers Brendan Cellucci, Andrew Politi and Josh Winckowski (ranked No. 19 by MLB.com) as well as catchers Kole Cottam and Connor Wong (No. 26) and infielders Jeter Downs (No. 5) and Christian Koss.