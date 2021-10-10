J.C. Jackson’s Woeful Misplay Leads To Texans TD As Patriots’ Struggles Continue

It's been a brutal start for the Patriots in Houston

J.C. Jackson’s oopsie contributed to an inauspicious start for the New England Patriots on Sunday in Houston.

The Patriots cornerback horrendously misjudged a Davis Mills pass early in the second quarter, and Texans wide receiver Chris Moore was the beneficiary. Jackson’s misplay allowed Moore to catch the ball along the sideline, and as Jackson went flying by, Moore was able to gather himself and take off down the field.

The end result? A 67-yard catch and scamper for Moore to regain the Texans’ lead.

With the pitch-and-catch, Mills — who entered the game with a 50.4 passer rating — had completed seven of nine passes for 118 yards ? and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

