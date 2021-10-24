Jake DeBrusk Gets Silky, Nets Second Goal Of Young Season For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk is in the zone right now for the Bruins.

After a down year offensively last season, the young Boston winger has opened the 2021-22 campaign looking like a man on a mission.

With the Bruins already holding a commanding 3-1 lead over the Sharks on Sunday afternoon, DeBrusk joined in on the action by netting his second goal of the season with a silky finish past San Jose goaltender Adin Hill. Oskar Steen and Derek Forbort received assists on the tally.

The goal didn’t just have have special significance for DeBrusk, as it also was Steen’s first career NHL assist and point.

The DeBrusk comeback season appears to be in full tilt.