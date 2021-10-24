Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Mohamed Saleh Nets Hat Trick In Reds Rout

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool produced an awesome away performance to register an unforgettable 5-0 victory over Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah’s quickfire hat-trick, which followed early strikes from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, put the Reds five goals to the good by the 49th minute of Sunday?s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Indeed, injuries sustained by James Milner, who went down with an apparent hamstring issue, and Keita – who was stretchered off following a two-footed lunge for which Paul Pogba was sent off on the hour – represented the only blemishes on an otherwise flawless afternoon.

The win marks just the second time Liverpool have scored five at Old Trafford, following a 5-2 success way back in 1936, and moves Jürgen Klopp’s unbeaten side up to second in the table.