Jets Join Awful NFL Company With First-Quarter Goose Egg Vs. Patriots

The New York Jets are having a hard time getting off the ground this season.

The Jets didn’t score in the opening 15 minutes Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Sound familiar? Maybe that’s because the Jets now have gone scoreless in the first quarter in each of their first six games.

The last team to do such, per ESPN Stats & Info: the 2008 Detroit Lions, who finished winless.

Of course, it should be noted the J-E-T-S scored in the second quarter Sunday when Mike White — who replaced injured quarterback Zach Wilson — threw a touchdown pass to Corey Davis. And there’s no chance of New York going winless for the 2021 campaign, as the Jets beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and thus carried a 1-4 record into their Week 7 matchup with the Patriots.

But the first-quarter failures certainly speak to the Jets’ offensive shortcomings, with quarterback inconsistency being the most glaring weakness. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, simply hasn’t been good for most of his rookie season.

The Patriots entered halftime Sunday with a 31-7 lead. Mac Jones, drafted 13 spots behind Wilson, completed 16 of 26 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns in the first half.