Foxboro, Mass. — It’s nearly impossible to watch the 2021 Patriots without noticing Matt Judon, someone who sure knows how to stand out.

His performance — team-leading 4 1/2 sacks, 16 tackles, eight quarterback hits — has much to do with it. But so, too, does his appearance, including the flair with which he plays the game.

Judon has worn red sleeves in every game this season. They’re so bright that you occasionally find yourself watching him instead of the opposing quarterback. (Jamie Collins soon might become the second red-sleeved Patriots linebacker.)

Judon, ever-entertaining, was asked Thursday about why he wears sleeves.

“On turf … I just get cut up all the time,” Judon said. “I got fragile skin, I guess. … Good skin, It get cut up on turf, so I was like, ‘skip this.’ “

Judon added: I can’t be buying new bedsheets every night … Come home, there’s blood all over my bedsheets. So, I started wearing sleeves, and here I wear the red ones.”

Fair enough. And what about that sack dance?