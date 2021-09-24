Matt Judon Gives (Very) Goofy Injury Update Ahead Of Patriots-Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re going to go ahead and assume that Matt Judon is playing Sunday.

At least, that’s the vibe the Patriots linebacker gave off Friday while speaking with reporters.

Judon missed Wednesday’s New England practice due to a knee injury but returned Thursday and again was on the field Friday. Goofy throughout Friday’s press conference, Judon was asked for an update on his condition.

“Aw, shoot,” he said. “Hey, uh, Bill gave me some R&R, man, you feel me? So, I’m feelin’ good. You know, I got to take a nap and everything. So, I’m straight.”

Fair enough.

When asked to clarify whether he expects to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Judon offered the following:

“Man, whoever strap up, that’s what strap up,” he said. “Buy a ticket. Buy a ticket, see what strap up, man. We just gone see.”