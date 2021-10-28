Northeastern Men’s Basketball Unveils 2021-22 TV Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON ? The Northeastern men’s basketball team will appear on the NESN family of networks eight times, bringing the Huskies into the homes of fans across New England during the 2021-22 season, the athletics department announced Thursday.

The news comes on the heels of a CAA announcement earlier in the week that the Huskies will also host a pair of nationally televised games: Jan. 17 on CBS Sports Network against Delaware and Feb. 3 against James Madison.

Two non-conference games against New England rivals Boston University (at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 16) and Massachusetts (at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7) kick off the television slate, with both contests airing on NESN, in addition to a non-league game against Atlantic 10 favorite St. Bonaventure at noon on Dec. 22 on NESN.

The schedule also includes five CAA games on NESN networks:

Jan. 3

7 p.m. — vs. College of Charleston (NESN+)

Jan. 5

7 p.m. — vs. UNCW (NESN)

Jan. 15

2 p.m. — vs. Drexel (NESN+)