Northeastern Men’s Basketball Unveils 2021-22 TV Schedule

BOSTON ? The Northeastern men’s basketball team will appear on the NESN family of networks eight times, bringing the Huskies into the homes of fans across New England during the 2021-22 season, the athletics department announced Thursday.
The news comes on the heels of a CAA announcement earlier in the week that the Huskies will also host a pair of nationally televised games: Jan. 17 on CBS Sports Network against Delaware and Feb. 3 against James Madison.
Two non-conference games against New England rivals Boston University (at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 16) and Massachusetts (at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7) kick off the television slate, with both contests airing on NESN, in addition to a non-league game against Atlantic 10 favorite St. Bonaventure at noon on Dec. 22 on NESN.
The schedule also includes five CAA games on NESN networks:
Jan. 3
7 p.m. — vs. College of Charleston (NESN+)
Jan. 5
7 p.m. — vs. UNCW (NESN)
Jan. 15
2 p.m. — vs. Drexel (NESN+)
Feb. 5
2 p.m. — vs. Towson (NESN+)
Feb. 24
6:30 p.m. — vs. William & Mary (NESN)
New England fans can stream the games live via their authenticated TV provider on Watch NESN Live and the NESN app for mobile phones and tablets, which is available in both the iTunes (Apple) and Google Play (Android) App Stores.
All games aired on NESN also will be available to viewers outside New England via FloSports. CAA fans can sign up for an annual subscription to FloSports by clicking here, which remains at a reduced rate of $95.88 per year ($7.99 per month) or a discounted monthly rate of $12.50. Also, anyone who subscribes using a CAA member institution domain (.edu) valid e-mail address will be automatically eligible for a $6.99 subscription rate per month. Any subscription provides access to all content that FloSports offers.
About NESN
NESN is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, and delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN consistently has been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with a reputation for innovative and award-winning production of sports events and specials.
About FloSports
Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.