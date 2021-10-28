Ian Rapoport Offers Firm Take On New Patriots-Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones produces his first 300-yard game, New England puts up 54 points on the New York Jets and the biggest Patriots story this week is about … Jimmy Garoppolo.

In Seth Wickersham’s new book, “It’s Better to be Feared,” the investigative reporter offered new insights into last spring’s Garoppolo trade talks between the Patriots and the 49ers. Wickersham reported that, during an “informal” discussion, New England wondered whether a second-round pick would be enough to bring Garoppolo back to Foxboro. San Francisco was intent on receiving a first-rounder, thus prompting Bill Belichick to move on without submitting an offer.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday was asked whether there was truth to reporting of his rejecting an offer from the Patriots. Again, Wickersham did not report that New England made an actual offer for Garoppolo.

Shanahan strongly denied the rumors while indicating he would have talked to the Patriots if an offer were made.

That brings us to Thursday when NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, echoing his own prior reporting, offered this:

Circling back on #Patriots & #49ers talking about Jimmy G pre-draft. ? NE not only didn?t attempt to trade for Garoppolo but could not have. Not close to enough cap room. Not possible. Once they signed Cam it was Newton & a young QB. What I said pre-draft https://t.co/zoEsk7nJP8 https://t.co/6vKrpitmIm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Minutes later, Wickersham further clarified his reporting.