Saving Patriots From Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Best Part Of Mac Jones’ Solid Play

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s an alternate reality in which the New England Patriots could be swimming in the Deshaun Watson pool right now alongside the likes of the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

Imagine, for a second, the perpetually charmed Patriots didn’t get so lucky at the 2021 NFL Draft. Let’s say the San Francisco 49ers drafted Mac Jones, and another QB-needy team like Atlanta or Detroit got out in front of their problem at the position and drafted Trey Lance.

Assuming the Patriots didn’t move up to draft Justin Fields like Chicago did, the main Patriots draft talking point likely would have been Bill Belichick trading back from No. 15. Instead, though, Jones dropped to 15 where New England jumped at the chance to draft a potential franchise quarterback. In the process, it appears they’ll avoid having to dive any further into the murky Watson waters.

The jury is still very much out on Jones. The Alabama product has flashed at times, looked flustered at others and typically settles somewhere in the middle. His floor, through a very small seven-game sample size, appears to be a competent NFL quarterback which certainly is more than a good chunk of the league can say right now. The consistent praise of his toughness from coaches and teammates also speaks well to his standing as a potential franchise cornerstone.

If Jones didn’t fall into the Patriots’ lap, though, or if he looked like, say, Zach Wilson through seven weeks, the conversation might be a little different. The Jets probably aren’t going to blow up the program after half a season with the No. 2 pick on a bad team, but New York knows as well as anyone the precarious nature of drafting QBs up high. That Carolina gave up a second-round pick to acquire former top-three pick Sam Darnold and now might be in the Watson hunt underscores the challenges here.

Watson certainly brings his own sets of challenges, but one thing is for sure: He is a damn good NFL quarterback, which is why there’s definitely a market there for a player up to his eyeballs in legal trouble and hasn’t taken a snap this season.

Because they were able to snag Jones and because he has looked at least halfway capable of leading a Patriots team in transition, New England can sit idly by on the sidelines as other teams ponder how much precious draft capital they’re willing to unload for someone who is currently the subject of 22 civil suits for alleged sexual misconduct with various massage therapists.