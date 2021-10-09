NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is enjoying the Boston Red Sox’s postseason run, and showcased as much by having quite the performance in Game 2 on Friday night.

The outfielder went 3-for-5 with two runs and as many RBIs in Boston’s 14-6 wallopping of the Tampa Bay Rays to tie the American League Division Series at one game apiece. But it wasn’t just Verdugo hitting back-to-back solo home runs with Xander Bogaerts that got the people talking.

With the Rays down 8-5 in the top of the sixth, Nelson Cruz lifted a ball from Tanner Houck that so clearly was going to be foul. But Verdugo raced toward the stands to catch the ball for the out. He almost fell into the fans in attendance, too.

If you ask Verdugo, though, he wasn’t the least bit nervous to make the play.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to hit a fan or reach into a fan, but it just happened to be perfect,” he told reporters after the game, via MassLive.

“Not nervous at all. I live for this. It’s still baseball. There’s a lot that goes with it, but for me I just play my game. Baseball is baseball, and let’s not make it more complicated than that. … I’m confident in my abilities and the way I play, and I live for the big moments. I want those moments.”