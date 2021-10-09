Bruins Place Chris Wagner, John Moore On Waivers Ahead Of NHL Season

The Bruins continued to make roster moves Saturday

The Boston Bruins made a few more moves Saturday afternoon.

John Moore and Chris Wagner were placed on waivers with just a week to go before the Bruins open their 2021-22 NHL season. Boston also sent 14 players to Providence earlier this week.

Moore, who looked strong in training camp and preseason after recovering from hip surgery, has a hefty contract that teams may not want to take on. Wagner, meanwhile, is a bit of a surprise given Curtis Lazar is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and Wagner could have taken his spot on the fourth line.

Still, being put on waivers doesn’t automatically mean a team will make a claim, but it certainly will be interesting to see if anyone takes a shot on a defenseman and/or forward that could provide depth to the club.

The NHL season begins Tuesday, but the Bruins won’t play until Saturday when they welcome the Dallas Stars to TD Garden.

