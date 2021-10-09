Rafael Devers Breaks Red Sox Postseason Record With Two-Run Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers pretty much just put all of those injury rumors to rest.

He launched a 425-foot rocket of a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to giving the Boston Red Sox an 11-6 lead, it also gave them a new franchise record for most home runs in a postseason game.

Check out the record-setting blast:

Raffy goes bridge and the Sox are pouring it on!



Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo got the home run derby rolling with back-to-back home runs in the third inning, then Kiké Hernández tied things up with his own in the fifth. J.D. Martinez was the hero with the go-ahead three-run blast in the same inning.

Not bad for a team that was down 5-2 after the first inning.