Red Sox Reliever Ryan Brasier Reveals What ‘Lit Fire’ Under Hit Butt

Ryan Brasier was fired up after getting himself out of a bases-loaded jam Saturday in a tight game against the Washington Nationals.

And for good reason.

The Boston Red Sox reliever was throwing in a fourth consecutive day, and in a one-run game, stranding three Nationals batters was crucial in helping his team earn a 5-3 win and continue their season.

And with everything Brasier has gone through this year, his reaction after that second strikeout was warranted.

“I don’t really get that intense and stuff after a pitch but, like I said, it’s been a tough year and getting to getting to keep throwing in games like this and in tight spots it just, you know, kind of came out,” Brasier said after the game.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever pitched four days in a row. It’s crazy, you know? Getting to pitch in some some situations that (will) make or break the season and being able to get out of some tough spots.”

Brasier finally debuted for the Red Sox in September after being derailed with a calf injury, the death of his father and a concussion after being hit in the head with a line drive in a rehab start.