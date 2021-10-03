Red Sox Wrap: Ninth-Inning Rally Saves Day Vs. Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to take years off their fans’ lives.

They came out on top of another stressful one Saturday with a 5-3 win that was a lot closer than the score would insinuate thanks to a ninth-inning rally and clutch RBIs from Christian Vázquez, Travis Shaw and Kiké Hernández.

With the win, Boston improves to 91-70 while Washington falls to 65-96.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

If you thought the Red Sox squeezed out Friday’s win over the Nationals in the series opener, they did exactly enough to pull off another Saturday.

But a win is a win, and no matter how they achieved it, they needed it to gain a game of ground on the New York Yankees, who formerly had the edge for the first American League wild card spot. The Yankees were blown out by the Tampa Bay Rays, 12-2, on Saturday. So fortunately for the Red Sox, one big swing from Rafael Devers wasn’t all they got on offense after Washington tied things up late.

But it’s going to take a lot more than “just enough” on offense to continue to extend the season. Four hits and two walks in the ninth is nice, but you’d like to see those hits come sooner for everyone’s physical and mental health.