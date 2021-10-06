Kyle Schwarber Homer Latest Piece Of Wild Card Success Vs. Gerrit Cole

Schwarber has quite the history with Gerrit Cole

by

Kyle Schwarber loves hitting against Gerrit Cole in Wild Card games.

… No, really.

Entering Tuesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Cole had just one other Wild Card start — with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. That night, Schwarber — then with the Chicago Cubs — rocked him for three RBIs off of two hits.

On Tuesday, he added to their history with a third-inning home run to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Schwarber’s latest blast traveled 435 feet to right field and was the second home run of the game after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run shot in the first.

Cole was taken out of the game after two innings of work meaning Schwarber won’t have a chance to add to his resume.

