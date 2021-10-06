Kyle Schwarber Homer Latest Piece Of Wild Card Success Vs. Gerrit Cole

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber loves hitting against Gerrit Cole in Wild Card games.

… No, really.

Entering Tuesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Cole had just one other Wild Card start — with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. That night, Schwarber — then with the Chicago Cubs — rocked him for three RBIs off of two hits.

On Tuesday, he added to their history with a third-inning home run to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

What's better than a Schwarbomb?

A postseason Schwar?. pic.twitter.com/zj2vMIBxeu — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 6, 2021

Schwarber’s latest blast traveled 435 feet to right field and was the second home run of the game after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run shot in the first.

Cole was taken out of the game after two innings of work meaning Schwarber won’t have a chance to add to his resume.