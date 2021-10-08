Sounds Like Jamie Collins Paid Lot Of Money For his Old Patriots Number

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins just wasn’t feeling No. 30.

“Thirty didn’t look too hot on me out there,” Collins, who returned the Patriots this week for his third tour in New England, said Friday afternoon during a Zoom call. “I ain’t going to lie. It ain’t look too hot.”

Collins, who wore No. 8 with the Detroit Lions before his recent release, initially was listed as No. 30 on the Patriots roster. But when he took the practice field Thursday afternoon, the veteran linebacker was wearing No. 58, the number he wore last time he was with the Patriots. That number’s previous owner was second-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who currently is on season-ending injured reserve.

So, what happened?

“I had to do what I had to do, man, to try to go back to five-eight,” Collins said. “One of the young boys had it, but he was kind enough to let me get it off of him, and I appreciate him for that.”

Well, Jennings didn’t just give it to Collins, and Collins didn’t just take it from his new teammate.

Collins wouldn’t provide specifics, but it sounds like there was a substantial transaction.