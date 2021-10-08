Why Jamie Collins ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’ After Latest Return To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins is glad to be back.

In his introductory (or reintroductory) video conference Friday, the veteran linebacker expressed how excited he is to be returning for a third stint with the New England Patriots.

“It was like going back home for the first time,” said Collins, who previously played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 and in 2019. “Leaving. Like you’re going in the service or something. You just show back up home and it’s like, a big smile on my face. I couldn?t stop smiling.

“It was just super cool, man, to come back in here and just know that I can go out with these guys again. For a third time. Like, three times? That’s big. I’m just super grateful for it.”

Jamie Collins, back in the building. pic.twitter.com/ht8wqM9AqN — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 8, 2021

The Detroit Lions cut Collins last week after removing him from the starting lineup, then trying and failing to trade him. The soon-to-be 32-year-old said he “definitely” feels motivated to produce for the Patriots.

“The standard over here is very high,” Collins said. “They’ve got the wins, they’ve got the Super Bowls, they’ve got everything to back it up. So it’s only right to come in here and try to catch up. I just feel like when you come in here with guys like Devin McCourty, (Dont’a) Hightower, (Matt) Judon, Bill (Belichick), (Matthew) Slater — there’s so many guys here that it’s like, ‘I’ve got to catch up.’ You just feel behind. They’ve been doing this for a long time. So it’s just different. I’ve been here, but I still feel behind here right now. I’m still catching up.”